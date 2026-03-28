Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 5,473 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Freedom Capital raised FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93 and a beta of 1.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $110.09.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 2,300 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $230,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,705.56. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $206,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,252.30. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,882 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,161. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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