Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 96,326 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,039,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,945,326,000 after purchasing an additional 286,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,561,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $875,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 42.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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