MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,992 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 26th total of 139,033 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

OILD stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 148,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,017. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $240.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -1.75.

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MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

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The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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