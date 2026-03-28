MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 751,200 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the February 26th total of 319,810 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

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MGM China Company Profile

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MGM China Holdings Limited operates as an integrated resort developer, owner and operator in the Macau Special Administrative Region. A subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, the company develops and manages large-scale casino hotel properties that combine gaming facilities with entertainment, dining, retail and convention amenities. MGM China’s flagship properties include MGM Macau—launched in 2007 on the Macau Peninsula—and the more recent MGM Cotai, which opened in February 2018 on the Cotai Strip, offering expanded gaming floors, signature luxury accommodations and bespoke entertainment venues.

The company’s core business activities center on gaming operations, hotel management and ancillary services such as food and beverage, retail concessions, convention and exhibition space, and live performance and entertainment production.

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