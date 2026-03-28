MetYa Price Tops $0.0703 on Exchanges (MY)

MetYa (MY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. MetYa has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and $533.36 thousand worth of MetYa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetYa has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One MetYa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetYa Profile

MetYa’s genesis date was January 14th, 2025. MetYa’s total supply is 994,243,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,625,718 tokens. MetYa’s official Twitter account is @metyacom. MetYa’s official website is metya.com.

MetYa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetYa (MY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetYa has a current supply of 994,243,267.98611395 with 986,625,718.14286225 in circulation. The last known price of MetYa is 0.07017755 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $698,638.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metya.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetYa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetYa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetYa using one of the exchanges listed above.

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