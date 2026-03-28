MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

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MeiraGTx Price Performance

MeiraGTx stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.37. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $75.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 140.31% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.47%. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $459,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,449,695 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,239.95. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,175,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MeiraGTx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 604,121 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $3,824,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,034,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More MeiraGTx News

Here are the key news stories impacting MeiraGTx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to AAV2-hAQP1 for Grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia — a major regulatory de-risking and potential acceleration pathway for the program. MeiraGTx Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation (GlobeNewswire)

FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to AAV2-hAQP1 for Grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia — a major regulatory de-risking and potential acceleration pathway for the program. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat estimates — GAAP EPS $0.19 vs. a consensus loss and revenue of $75.36M vs. a ~$3.9M consensus — this large upside explains renewed investor optimism around near-term milestones and cash generation. Q4 Press Release (Quartr)

Q4 results materially beat estimates — GAAP EPS $0.19 vs. a consensus loss and revenue of $75.36M vs. a ~$3.9M consensus — this large upside explains renewed investor optimism around near-term milestones and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker actions supportive of upside: Chardan reaffirmed a Buy with a $35 target (large upside) and Bank of America raised its target from $14 to $16 and maintains a Buy — these notes add analyst support for higher share valuations. Analyst Notes (Benzinga)

Multiple broker actions supportive of upside: Chardan reaffirmed a Buy with a $35 target (large upside) and Bank of America raised its target from $14 to $16 and maintains a Buy — these notes add analyst support for higher share valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its target from $30 to $26 but kept an Overweight rating — still bullish overall, but the cut tempers upside expectations vs. some peers. Piper Sandler / TickerReport

Piper Sandler lowered its target from $30 to $26 but kept an Overweight rating — still bullish overall, but the cut tempers upside expectations vs. some peers. Neutral Sentiment: MeiraGTx presented at the RBC Virtual Ophthalmology Conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental program updates but not a discrete catalyst like the Breakthrough designation. RBC Conference Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

MeiraGTx presented at the RBC Virtual Ophthalmology Conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental program updates but not a discrete catalyst like the Breakthrough designation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 62,000 shares (~$459k), a disclosed insider sale that may concern some investors even though insiders still hold substantial positions. Insider Sale Report (InsiderTrades)

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx’s pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company’s lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

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