M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.72 and traded as low as GBX 115.50. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 116.31, with a volume of 316,964 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.25.

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M&C Saatchi Price Performance

About M&C Saatchi

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £139.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.31.

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We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

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