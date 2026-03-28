Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

ORCL opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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