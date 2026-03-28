Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks Electrical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.50.

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Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 0.1%

About Marks Electrical Group

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 47.95 on Friday. Marks Electrical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 42 and a 52-week high of GBX 63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a market capitalization of £50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.67.

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Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services. It sells its products through online platform. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021. Marks Electrical Group PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom.

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