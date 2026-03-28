Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Yang sold 150,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $4,393,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 526,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,425,900.69. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Djerejian sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,116.50. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 338,954 shares of company stock worth $9,911,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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