Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

Amprius Technologies, Lithium Americas (Argentina), and Sigma Lithium are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lithium value chain—including miners, processors, chemical refiners, and battery-material manufacturers—whose revenues and growth prospects depend on lithium demand. Investors buy them to gain exposure to rising demand for lithium in electric-vehicle and energy-storage batteries, with performance tied to lithium prices, supply dynamics, and technology or regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAR)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAR

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

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