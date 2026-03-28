Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.32, but opened at $65.90. Li Ning shares last traded at $68.5185, with a volume of 243 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNNGY. Zacks Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Ning has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Li Ning Stock Down 0.1%

About Li Ning

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99.

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

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