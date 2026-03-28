Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $84.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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