Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $443.09 and last traded at $443.9250, with a volume of 552575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.64.

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Lennox International Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 15.13%.Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total transaction of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,722.05. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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