Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 177.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 87,751 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seaport Research Partners dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.50 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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