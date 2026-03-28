Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $211.38 and last traded at $211.62. 13,409,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 12,064,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

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Lam Research Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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