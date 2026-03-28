Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” Rating

Evercore upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE KNX opened at $55.66 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $75,661.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,224.74. This represents a 38.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,186. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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