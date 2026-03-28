KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 20,684 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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