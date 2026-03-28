KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,373,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,498,000 after acquiring an additional 810,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,209,000 after acquiring an additional 690,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,072,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,053,000 after acquiring an additional 636,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,027,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,436,000 after acquiring an additional 581,218 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%

JEPI opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.