KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,330 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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