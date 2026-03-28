KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 8,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 74,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $430.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.46.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4%

AMAT opened at $337.17 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $395.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.04 and its 200 day moving average is $275.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total value of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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