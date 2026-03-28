KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $14.52 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.73. The company has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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