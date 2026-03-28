K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Price Performance

NASDAQ KFII opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 379,695 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 188.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 776,860 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC raised its holdings in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 134.8% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

About K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II

(Get Free Report)

K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in late 2021. As a blank-check vehicle, the company was formed for the purpose of identifying and consummating a business combination with one or more operating businesses, thereby taking a target company public. It holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account pending the completion of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination.

The sponsor of K&F Growth Acquisition Corp.

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