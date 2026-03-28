JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,701 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Life360 worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 824.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Life360 by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Life360 by 1,663.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris Hulls sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $596,694.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,182,198.17. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $769,483.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,087.52. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,216 shares of company stock worth $1,857,679. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Trading Down 2.7%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life360 stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $112.54.

LIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Life360 from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Life360 from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIF

About Life360

(Free Report)

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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