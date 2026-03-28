JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in California Water Service Group $CWT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of California Water Service Group worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $30,757,000. Amundi increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,276,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 369,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5,365.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 361,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 12.82%.The firm had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $32,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,357.15. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Mares, Jr. sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $171,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,100. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

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