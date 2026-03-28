JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.11 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 794,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 750,236 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after buying an additional 570,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 588,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $94.29 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

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