JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

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BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $121.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

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