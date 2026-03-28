JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,337 Shares of Centerspace $CSR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.34% of Centerspace worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Centerspace by 199.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

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Centerspace Stock Performance

NYSE:CSR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $969.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($2.31). Centerspace had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 308.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSR

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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