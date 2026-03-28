JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $36,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,949.36. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Grebenc sold 18,598 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $350,572.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,678.75. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,742 shares of company stock worth $421,683. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 target price on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

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