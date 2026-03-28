JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

JBND stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.