John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $1.91 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $582.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $624.91 and a 200 day moving average of $622.34. The company has a market capitalization of $780.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81.

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About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

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