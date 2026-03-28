Jeffrey Li Sells 2,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Li sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Keysight Technologies Price Performance
KEYS stock opened at $278.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Keysight Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Keysight Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness: a recent price‑target lift (reported broadly) signals stronger analyst conviction on growth and supports upside to the stock’s valuation. Keysight Technologies (KEYS) price target increased by 34.51% to 308.18
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing expansion: Keysight is starting test‑equipment manufacturing in Chennai, India — a move that can lower costs, improve supply resilience and help win business in semiconductors, defense and global customers. Taiwan-based Keysight launches local manufacturing in India, accelerating global innovation
- Positive Sentiment: Demand and product momentum: recent coverage highlights new test solutions (automotive Ethernet, AI/HPC interconnects) and growing secular demand in automotive, AI and data‑center testing — supportive for revenue growth and margin leverage. How The Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Story Is Evolving With New Growth Drivers And Valuation Views
- Positive Sentiment: Talent / long‑term demand: Keysight launched hands‑on semiconductor teaching labs for universities, which can deepen the customer pipeline and create long‑term equipment demand. Keysight launches new hands‑on semiconductor teaching labs for universities
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and valuation context: analysts are debating how much of the AI/defense tailwinds are already priced in; several firms have raised targets but valuation (high P/E) remains a focus for debate. How The Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Story Is Evolving With New Growth Drivers And Valuation Views
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading context: volume is below average and the shares sit near the 12‑month high — this can make intraday moves less liquid and amplify reactions to news.
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold ~1,667 shares (~$500k); the CFO and an SVP also disclosed sizable sales the same week. While insiders remain large holders, clustered sales are prompting short‑term concern and likely added selling pressure. Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Sells $500,100.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking risk: after a sizable run toward the year high and with a rich P/E, some investors appear to be trimming positions, which is consistent with the observed downward move.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.
Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.
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