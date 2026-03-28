Jeffrey Li Sells 2,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Li sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $278.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

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Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keysight Technologies News Roundup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Haven Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Keysight Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

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About Keysight Technologies

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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