JAN (NYSE:JAN) COO Acquires $150,000.00 in Stock

JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Miller acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JAN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JAN opened at $22.84 on Friday. JAN has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

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