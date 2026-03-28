J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 30,476 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,476 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $34,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus set a $80.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,520.20. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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