ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 55.4% in March

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,722,717 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the February 26th total of 3,039,018 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price target on ITT in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

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ITT Trading Down 1.1%

ITT opened at $184.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. ITT has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.86.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 219.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ITT by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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