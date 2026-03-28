Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.32 and last traded at $88.2010, with a volume of 420526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

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Itron Trading Down 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $338,885.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,938. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $76,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,577.31. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Itron by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 31.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 372,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 376,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

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Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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