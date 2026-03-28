iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,726.1% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,808,000 after buying an additional 427,403 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,702.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 362,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 354,776 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,118,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,206.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 119,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,220,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $116.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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