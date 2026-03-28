iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Short Interest Up 129.1% in March

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 79,753 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the February 26th total of 34,813 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $90.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $98.02.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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