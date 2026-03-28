iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 405,944 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the February 26th total of 174,446 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,160.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,565,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,372 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,835,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,613,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 397.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 248,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 198,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,756,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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