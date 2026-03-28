iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,469,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 1,644,563 shares.The stock last traded at $77.85 and had previously closed at $78.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.