iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 421,905 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 642,479 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

EWZS opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0899 per share. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.