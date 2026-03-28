iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF Stock Position Increased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,465 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,960,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 145,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. INTF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.