iShares Global Materials ETF $MXI Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $116.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the materials sector of the economy. Component companies include those companies engaged in a wide variety of commodity-related manufacturing and mining activities.

Further Reading

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