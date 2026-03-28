iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,645 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 26th total of 24,066 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

DSI stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,813. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

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