iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Up 130.7% in March

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,813 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the February 26th total of 1,653 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERET opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.87.

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The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity. ERET was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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