iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Verum Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after buying an additional 12,593,909 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,405 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,540 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,074,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,181,000 after acquiring an additional 941,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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