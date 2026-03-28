iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $636.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $682.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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