iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,349,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 520,913 shares.The stock last traded at $105.77 and had previously closed at $108.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,217,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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