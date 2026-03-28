iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,349,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 520,913 shares.The stock last traded at $105.77 and had previously closed at $108.76.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,217,000.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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