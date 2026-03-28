Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.55 and last traded at GBX 15.55. 660,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 750,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25.

Invinity Energy Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invinity Energy Systems this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Solid short‑term liquidity — IES shows a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.23, which suggest the company can cover near‑term liabilities without an immediate financing need.

Solid short‑term liquidity — IES shows a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.23, which suggest the company can cover near‑term liabilities without an immediate financing need. Neutral Sentiment: No company news in the provided articles — the items supplied cover other names and sectors, so today’s decline doesn’t appear to reflect a fresh operational or regulatory disclosure for Invinity.

No company news in the provided articles — the items supplied cover other names and sectors, so today’s decline doesn’t appear to reflect a fresh operational or regulatory disclosure for Invinity. Neutral Sentiment: Low trading interest — volume today was slightly below the stock’s average, indicating limited buying support to absorb downward pressure.

Low trading interest — volume today was slightly below the stock’s average, indicating limited buying support to absorb downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish technicals — the stock is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 18.85) and 200‑day (GBX 19.71) moving averages, which often attracts short‑term selling and keeps momentum negative.

Bearish technicals — the stock is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 18.85) and 200‑day (GBX 19.71) moving averages, which often attracts short‑term selling and keeps momentum negative. Negative Sentiment: High leverage and negative earnings — a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 4.40 and a negative PE (‑3.53) increase investor concern about funding needs, dilution risk, and the path to profitability.

High leverage and negative earnings — a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 4.40 and a negative PE (‑3.53) increase investor concern about funding needs, dilution risk, and the path to profitability. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity risk at low share price — current share levels are nearer the 12‑month low (GBX 7.76) than the high (GBX 29), making the stock more vulnerable to volatility and thin‑market moves.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of £88.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across more than 90 sites in 17 countries, more than any other company in the space.

Invinity’s flow batteries have been designed from the ground up to meet the large scale, high-throughput energy requirements of business, industry and electrical networks around the world, helping to accelerate global progress towards net zero.

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