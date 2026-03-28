Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,771 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 1,515 call options.

Institutional Trading of Veritone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $12,268,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth about $11,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 16,314.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,676,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 1,666,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after buying an additional 1,065,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $2,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Key Headlines Impacting Veritone

Here are the key news stories impacting Veritone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic cloud deal with Oracle should improve scalability and enterprise credibility, and management flagged an expanded go-to-market for Veritone’s aiWARE and data products — a clear catalyst for future revenue growth. Veritone Announces Strategic Agreement with Oracle

Strategic cloud deal with Oracle should improve scalability and enterprise credibility, and management flagged an expanded go-to-market for Veritone’s aiWARE and data products — a clear catalyst for future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Company issued a 2026 revenue target (up to $145M) that sparked a sharp intraday rally after the release — this guidance is the primary bullish driver underpinning optimism about recovery and scale. Veritone stock surges 22% on fiscal 2026 revenue outlook

Company issued a 2026 revenue target (up to $145M) that sparked a sharp intraday rally after the release — this guidance is the primary bullish driver underpinning optimism about recovery and scale. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $14 price target, signaling at least one analyst view that the company has significant upside if execution and growth materialize. Benzinga Rating Note

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $14 price target, signaling at least one analyst view that the company has significant upside if execution and growth materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: buyers purchased ~2,771 call options (≈83% above average), which can indicate speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of volatility but is not definitive on directional conviction. (No article link available.)

Unusually large options activity: buyers purchased ~2,771 call options (≈83% above average), which can indicate speculative bullish interest or hedging ahead of volatility but is not definitive on directional conviction. (No article link available.) Neutral Sentiment: Company released earnings call/transcript and prepared remarks for Q4; these provide detail on outlook and execution plans that investors will parse for credibility of guidance. Earnings Call Transcript

Company released earnings call/transcript and prepared remarks for Q4; these provide detail on outlook and execution plans that investors will parse for credibility of guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($0.41) vs. ($0.06) expected and revenue of $18.1M vs. ~$34.3M consensus — a large shortfall that explains immediate selling pressure and questions around near-term demand. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($0.41) vs. ($0.06) expected and revenue of $18.1M vs. ~$34.3M consensus — a large shortfall that explains immediate selling pressure and questions around near-term demand. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and media coverage framed the earnings miss as the reason shares were “tanking” despite the Oracle deal and guidance, amplifying negative sentiment and heavy intraday volume. Why is Veritone stock tanking Friday?

Veritone Trading Down 29.5%

VERI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Veritone Company Profile

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Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

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